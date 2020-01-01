by George Malim (IoT Now), in partnership with Truphone.
With many of us around the world currently locked down in our homes, it’s easy to find time to look around and think of just how many devices around you are currently connected to the internet.
Maybe it’s your home computer, gaming console, laptop. Your TV, children’s tablet, smart speaker, mobile phone, watch—even your vacuum cleaner and doorbell all have the capacity to connect to the internet.
Now consider this. What if each one of those devices had to be specifically made to order for it to work in your home network? And that each one of those products was locked forever to your current home network and service provider.
If you ever decided to upgrade your network, move to a new house, give a device to a friend or leave the country, all these products you paid for would no longer work.
This would be ridiculous. As customers, we wouldn’t accept it and any connected future where massive numbers of IoT connections could thrive would be a pipedream.
For any product that supports WiFi, this isn’t a real problem in the world today. We all know and rely on the fact that you can configure WiFi network settings and get things connected when your situation changes.
But now let’s think about outside our home. More and more things around us are getting connected to the internet. Cars, streetlights, pollution sensors, traffic monitoring, security systems, online delivery lockers, health monitors, parking garages, energy meters, trackers for goods, pets or your motorbike.
Truphone’s state-of-the-art eSIM technology for IoT lets you connect from the moment users switch the device on. No complicated activation process, no wordy manuals, just instant connectivity from the touch of a button.
eSIM as standard to future proof devices.
Connect your IoT devices anywhere in the world.
Single core IoT network provides enterprise grade security.
Full management of connectivity via IoT management platform.
eSIM (also known as eUICC), is the next generation in SIM technology. It evolves the traditional SIM card from the ‘dumb chip’ locked to one network, to a smart, rewritable and network-agnostic module—which can either be embedded into the IoT device itself or written onto a plastic removable SIM card.
A key benefit of eSIM for IoT is its capacity to connect devices from the moment they are switched on. The fact that it can store multiple profiles on one chip allows IoT devices to ship with a profile containing a small amount of connectivity built in. We call this the Bootstrap profile.
Monitor and manage cellular IoT devices in real time, anywhere in the world, through a powerful, centralised web portal and API. Truphone's IoT Management Platform has been built specifically to make IoT network deployment and ongoing device admin simpler, more flexible and more efficient.
Truphone for Things makes activating devices easy. Select the most appropriate plan for your needs or direct your customers to us to activate their devices themselves.
Our secure API provides an easy way to integrate with the IoT management platform and automate operations that would otherwise be performed manually. Activating SIMs, managing rate plans or controlling devices can all be done through a single set of APIs.
Book a free consultation with an expert who can help you explore the suitability of eSIM for your next IoT network project.
|
TrialsDiscuss demos and testing our solutions.
|
NETWORKS AND PLANSEnsure you choose the IoT connectivity solutions to match your specific needs.
|
INTEGRATIONUnderstand how to fit Truphone's solutions into you existing IoT network.
|
ActivationPlan for deploying and connecting—wherever your devices are heading.
Our business solutions featured here are tailored for scale-ups and medium-to-large enterprises.
For consumers and individuals, we have eSIM solutions for smartphones here and connectivity solutions for iPad here.
We'll be in touch soon – and look forward to talking to you.