How eSIM breaks down barriers to connect.

by George Malim (IoT Now), in partnership with Truphone.

With many of us around the world currently locked down in our homes, it’s easy to find time to look around and think of just how many devices around you are currently connected to the internet.

Maybe it’s your home computer, gaming console, laptop. Your TV, children’s tablet, smart speaker, mobile phone, watch—even your vacuum cleaner and doorbell all have the capacity to connect to the internet.

Now consider this. What if each one of those devices had to be specifically made to order for it to work in your home network? And that each one of those products was locked forever to your current home network and service provider.

If you ever decided to upgrade your network, move to a new house, give a device to a friend or leave the country, all these products you paid for would no longer work.
This would be ridiculous. As customers, we wouldn’t accept it and any connected future where massive numbers of IoT connections could thrive would be a pipedream.
For any product that supports WiFi, this isn’t a real problem in the world today. We all know and rely on the fact that you can configure WiFi network settings and get things connected when your situation changes.
But now let’s think about outside our home. More and more things around us are getting connected to the internet. Cars, streetlights, pollution sensors, traffic monitoring, security systems, online delivery lockers, health monitors, parking garages, energy meters, trackers for goods, pets or your motorbike.

Read more
  • ST logo
  • machinemax-logo
  • Synopsys logo
  • Fox sports logo
  • Spypoint logo
  • msa security logo
Join the ranks of true innovators

Simple and secure IoT mobile connectivity at the touch of a button.

Truphone’s state-of-the-art eSIM technology for IoT lets you connect from the moment users switch the device on. No complicated activation process, no wordy manuals, just instant connectivity from the touch of a button.

Future proof

Future proof

eSIM as standard to future proof devices.

Global network

Global network

Connect your IoT devices anywhere in the world.

Secure

Secure

Single core IoT network provides enterprise grade security.

Full control

Full control

Full management of connectivity via IoT management platform.

Truphone For Things SIM

Not just a new SIM, an entirely new way to connect.

eSIM (also known as eUICC), is the next generation in SIM technology. It evolves the traditional SIM card from the ‘dumb chip’ locked to one network, to a smart, rewritable and network-agnostic module—which can either be embedded into the IoT device itself or written onto a plastic removable SIM card.

Learn more Free trial
eSim

Out of the box connectivity

Instant IoT connectivity. Out of the box.

A key benefit of eSIM for IoT is its capacity to connect devices from the moment they are switched on. The fact that it can store multiple profiles on one chip allows IoT devices to ship with a profile containing a small amount of connectivity built in. We call this the Bootstrap profile.

Learn More
bootstrap

Truphone’s Super Network

Global infrastructure born to be mobile.

Truphone built the world’s first global mobile network for IoT with infrastructure that is simple, seamless and ultimately secure. By combining our patented multi-IMSI and eSIM technology we aggregate our many network access agreements into a single core network and SIM. This creates a global footprint of the best carriers that can be remotely managed and updated over the air.
Global infrastructure
  • Comprehensive and robust coverage with multiple network operators servicing each region
  • Flexible network steering can be controlled both remotely and via rules on the SIM
  • Premium customer streaming experience with local, high-speed breakouts to reduce latency
  • Enhanced bottom line with both high and low-usage plans, close-to-local rates, and flexible billing options
  • Access to all network types on demand: 2G, 3G, 4G and LTE-M
  • Roaming rule changes can be made in a few hours to any customer in any country worldwide
  • New agreements added automatically to ensure availability of best rates and connectivity quality for IoT devices
  • Monitor, manage and troubleshoot in real-time your IoT connectivity service

Device and connectivity management

Manage connectivity for thousands of IoT devices at the touch of a button with our IoT Management platform.

Monitor and manage cellular IoT devices in real time, anywhere in the world, through a powerful, centralised web portal and API. Truphone's IoT Management Platform has been built specifically to make IoT network deployment and ongoing device admin simpler, more flexible and more efficient.

Register now
device-connectivity

Start Today. Connect Today

Online activation for you and your customers.

Truphone for Things makes activating devices easy. Select the most appropriate plan for your needs or direct your customers to us to activate their devices themselves.

TALK TO US
online-activation

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO CONNECT

REST-based API to manage your SIM card and devices.

Our secure API provides an easy way to integrate with the IoT management platform and automate operations that would otherwise be performed manually. Activating SIMs, managing rate plans or controlling devices can all be done through a single set of APIs.

See documentation
api

Request a callback

+44 (0)20 3006 4300

9am - 6pm, Mon - Fri

Request a callback

Book a free consultation with an expert who can help you explore the suitability of eSIM for your next IoT network project.

Trials

Discuss demos and testing our solutions.

NETWORKS AND PLANS

Ensure you choose the IoT connectivity solutions to match your specific needs.

INTEGRATION

Understand how to fit Truphone's solutions into you existing IoT network.

Activation

Plan for deploying and connecting—wherever your devices are heading.

Our business solutions featured here are tailored for scale-ups and medium-to-large enterprises.

For consumers and individuals, we have eSIM solutions for smartphones here and connectivity solutions for iPad here.

We use cookies on our website. To block cookies, change your browser's settings. See our cookie policy.